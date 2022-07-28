Find Out Gwyneth Paltrow’s NSFW Joke About Hailey Bieber’s Dad

In case there was any confusion, Gwyneth made sure to clarify that she did not share any steamy moments with the actor, exclaiming: "I didn't! I didn't!"

Hailey laughed and responded, "Well, that's good to know!"

Elsewhere during their chat, the duo discussed being nepotism babies, where Gwyneth offered an interesting take in her upbringing.

"I really do feel that once your foot is in the door—which you unfairly got in—then you have to work almost twice as hard and twice as good because people are ready to pull you down," the Goop founder said. "And it shouldn't limit you because what I definitely believe is that nobody in the world, especially anybody that doesn't know you, should have a negative impact on your path or the decisions that you make."