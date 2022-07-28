Find Out Gwyneth Paltrow’s NSFW Joke About Hailey Bieber’s Dad

Leave it to the queen of spicy candles to light up the room with a vulgar joke!
Gwyneth Paltrow joined Hailey Bieber for her YouTube series, "Who's in My Bathroom?," and made a joke that involved the Rhode skincare founder's father, Stephen Baldwin.
Much to the surprise of Hailey, Gwyneth recalled starring the 1994 film Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle alongside the 56-year-old actor. The Marvel actress had nothing but nice things to say about Hailey's dad. "I think I was, like, 20 years old, so it was a really long time ago," Gwyneth said. "But he was great. He was so nice. It was awesome."
In response to hearing kind things about her father the model replied: "I like hearing that. Imagine if you had some horror story. ‘He was terrible! It was a nightmare working with him!'"
Which is when Gwyneth added, "That would be bad. Or if I, like, f--ked your dad in the bathroom."
Despite what could have been a shocking reveal, Hailey seemed unfazed, adding: "I've had that happen to me, actually. I don't know if he even knows that I know that. But, I've had that happen."
In case there was any confusion, Gwyneth made sure to clarify that she did not share any steamy moments with the actor, exclaiming: "I didn't! I didn't!"
Hailey laughed and responded, "Well, that's good to know!"
Elsewhere during their chat, the duo discussed being nepotism babies, where Gwyneth offered an interesting take in her upbringing.
"I really do feel that once your foot is in the door—which you unfairly got in—then you have to work almost twice as hard and twice as good because people are ready to pull you down," the Goop founder said. "And it shouldn't limit you because what I definitely believe is that nobody in the world, especially anybody that doesn't know you, should have a negative impact on your path or the decisions that you make."