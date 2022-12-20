TikTok Star Cooper Noriega’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Cooper Noriega's Ex Sabrina Quesada Mourns Death of TikTok Star

New information regarding Cooper Noriega's death has been released six months after his passing.

The TikTok star passed away at 19 from "combined effects" of fentanyl, lorazepam—a sedative often used to treat anxiety and seizures—and alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 19. Another significant condition that contributed to his death was listed in his case file as "recent" usage of clonazepam, another sedative generally used as anxiety and seizure medication.

Cooper's manner of death was ruled as an accident.

Back on June 9, the social media personality was found unconscious in a mall parking lot outside Los Angeles. Paramedics arrived to the scene and were unable to revive the young star.

Just hours before his death, Cooper took to TikTok with a cryptic post to his followers. While laying in bed, he wrote, "Who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af."