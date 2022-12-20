TikTok Star Cooper Noriega’s Cause of Death Revealed

New information regarding Cooper Noriega's death has been released six months after his passing.
The TikTok star passed away at 19 from "combined effects" of fentanyl, lorazepam—a sedative often used to treat anxiety and seizures—and alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 19. Another significant condition that contributed to his death was listed in his case file as "recent" usage of clonazepam, another sedative generally used as anxiety and seizure medication.
Cooper's manner of death was ruled as an accident.
Back on June 9, the social media personality was found unconscious in a mall parking lot outside Los Angeles. Paramedics arrived to the scene and were unable to revive the young star.
Just hours before his death, Cooper took to TikTok with a cryptic post to his followers. While laying in bed, he wrote, "Who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af."
Soon after his death was confirmed, many close friend expressed their condolences online and shared fond memories of the social media personality. "My heart hurts," Blake Gray wrote in the comments section of Cooper's Instagram post. "It doesn't feel real. Please tell me it's not real. You always had the most positive energy no matter where we were. Rest easy coop."
Cooper's ex-girlfriend Sabrina "Sab" Quesada also paid tribute to "the light of my life" with a poignant Instagram tribute.
"You're the best thing that ever happened to me," Sab captioned her post. "I'm so sorry my love. may we meet again."
During his career as a social media personality, Cooper expressed his desire to talk about mental health with a trusted community. He also shared his goal of opening up a rehab center for people in need.
Since his passing, Cooper's family has launched the Coop's Advice Foundation, which aims to help rethink how society understands and addresses mental health and addition for Gen Z.
"Cooper's life and work shined a light on the urgent need to destigmatize addiction and support comprehensive mental health," Cooper's family wrote on Instagram. "The foundation will continue to pursue Cooper's unique vision through a combination of social and physical mental health experiences, organized community events, and innovative approaches toward using social influence to empower a mental health movement."