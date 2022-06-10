TikToker Cooper Noriega Dead at 19: Bryce Hall and More Influencers Pay Tribute

Social media stars are mourning the loss of TikToker Cooper Noriega.
The influencer died on June 9 at age 19. The star, who has more than 1.8 million followers on TikTok, was discovered unresponsive in a Southern California mall parking lot, law enforcement sources told TMZ. No foul play is suspected, while an autopsy is pending, per the outlet.
In his final days, Cooper championed candid discussions about mental health, opened up about his long struggle with addiction and expressed interest in opening a "rehab where people aren't traumatized at the end of their recovery."
Cooper's most recent TikTok post, shared on June 9, was a collab with fellow influencer Bryce Hall. Following Cooper's death, Bryce commented, "I love you so much."
Sam Vicchiollo wrote, "i hope you finally have peace, i love you so f--king much cooper."
Roshaun commented, "rip brother love you."
Peyton Jordan wrote, "love you coop."
Ahlyssa Marie wrote, "love you coop...thank you for all the amazing memories."
Kory Little commented, "Man, wish we could be hopping on fort talking smack to each other again… you will be missed coop."
In his most recent Instagram post, Cooper promoted his new Discord channel for mental health.
"My heart hurts," fellow influencer Blake Gray wrote in the comments section. "It doesn't feel real. Please tell me it's not real. You always had the most positive energy no matter where we were. Rest easy coop."
Social media star Max Dressler commented, "god coop i cant believe this. forever love you and will miss you brother."
Taylor Caniff wrote, "Rest in peace man I still have a stop for you on my couch. Ima build this rehab in your honor."
Anthony Reeves, also known as Luv Anthony, commented, "You're my best f--king Friend coop. i love you so much. Rest Easy."
Madison Monroe Williams, or Madi Monroe, wrote, "can't believe i just saw you. i am so lucky to have known you coop. love you."