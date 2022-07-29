13 Smudge-Proof Red Lipsticks From Fenty Beauty, Rare Beauty, KVD, Kylie Cosmetics, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It is always a good time to wear red lipstick. Instantly elevate your look for any occasion or holiday with some rouge lips. Even if you go simple with your fashion, a red lip can upgrade your aesthetic in an instant. If you love the look of red lipstick, but your follow-up thoughts include smudging, smearing, and lip prints all over your coffee mug, you just haven't found the right product— yet.
If you want to eat, drink, talk, and kiss without worrying that your lipstick is intact, here are some great recommendations for a picture-perfect pout from Kylie Cosmetics, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Covergirl, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, Maybelline, KVD Beauty, MAC Cosmetics, Stila, Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga, Half Magic Beauty, and Sephora.
Smudge-Proof Red Lipsticks
Covergirl Outlast All-Day Lip Color With Topcoat, Ever Red
Covergirl wasn't joking when they named this one "Outlast" because it really does stay on longer than most lipsticks that I've tried. I put this one on at the crack of dawn for tailgates, eating, drinking, and talking all day long, and it stays on. Instead of reapplying the red in between beverages, just swipe on the included top coat to keep your look intact (and feeling moisturized). Amazon shoppers left 14,500+ glowing 5-star reviews for this lipstick.
Maybelline SuperStay 24 2-Step Liquid Lipstick in Keep It Red
If you want to keep that red lip going with a matte finish, you need to check out the Maybelline SuperStay 24 2-Step Liquid Lipstick in the shade "Keep It Red." This one has that top coat you can reapply, but you won't have to worry about keeping a two-piece set together because the top coat is attached to the lipstick on the other end. Instead of putting on another layer red, you can refresh the color with a swipe of the top coat throughout your day.
This product has 16,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 4,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Kylie Cosmetics Liquid Lip Kit in Mary Jo K (Set Includes Lipstick & Lip Liner)
These 2-piece lip kits are the best combination for a long-lasting look. The lip liner and liquid lipstick combo lasts through talking, eating, drinking, kissing, and wearing a protective face mask. And, the best part is that these don't dry out my lips. I've been hooked on these lip kits since Kylie Jenner dropped her three original shades. These have far exceeded the hype. Each set lasts for months, even if you wear the same color every day. The color doesn't flake or bleed outside of your lips.
I fill in my whole lip with the liner, which acts like a primer, then I apply the liquid lipstick, for long-lasting results that are kiss-proof, mask-proof, and drink-proof. These lip kits deliver a matte finish that doesn't dry out your lips or flake.
I've been using the Mary Jo K lip kit for years. I always have a backup kit on hand to make sure I don't run out.
KVD Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Outlaw
If you're looking for a beautiful, highly pigmented, matte red, KVD Beauty's Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in the shade Outlaw is a stunning brick red.
Now, here's some advice for lipstick enthusiasts: even the best lipsticks don't get the job done if you don't apply them correctly. Before you put this on, apply the matching lip liner to your entire lip, priming them to hold onto the pigment. Then, put on your first layer of lipstick WITHOUT rubbing your lips together. I know it's tough, but it's worth it. Keep your mouth open for around 15 seconds before you apply your second coat. Wait another 15 seconds for it to set and you'll be good to go. You can eat, drink, kiss, and wear a face mask with this lip combo and it will not transfer or smudge.
This lipstick has 1.3 million+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and you can get it at Ulta too. The matching lip liner is also available at Sephora and Ulta.
Rincon Cosmetics Priscilla x Rincon Liquid Lipstick in Housewife
This red lipstick is from Rincon Cosmetics' collab with Bravo's go-to makeup artist Priscilla Distasio. Housewife is an aptly-named shade that delivers a highly pigmented true red that makes me feel like a Bravo star.
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick Matte in Ruby Woo
If you prefer a traditional lipstick vs. a liquid lipstick, the matte lipstick from MAC Cosmetics is the way to go. It has an enduring color and a matte finish, but it feels so creamy and comfortable on your lips without fading. The Ruby Woo shade paired with the matching lip liner is an unbeatably classic combination.
Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso
Stila's Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick delivers long-lasting color without drying out your lips. It lasts for up to 12 hours of continuous wear without reapplying, based on my personal experiences. The color Beso is a true red that's perfect for any occasion.
This lipstick has 2,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in Always Red
Sephora's Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick is a liquid lip stain that has a creamy finish that feels comfortable on my lips, delivering a transfer-proof, full-coverage color.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored
Red lipsticks tend to bleed and feather more than other colors. The Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in the shade Uncensored is a red that lasts long, doesn't bleed, and flatters a wide variety of skin tones, in my opinion.
This lipstick has 459.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 2,800+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Inspire
Get the wear of a liquid lipstick without dry lips. This lipstick feels super soft and creamy on my lips throughout the day, and it actually stays put. The shade Inspire is a beautiful, bright red that delivers every single time. This lipstick has 171.6K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Half Magic Beauty Self Help Liptrik Kit
This kit is a great way to switch things up and get a multidimensional look. The Matte Lip Cream is a true red with a hydrating finish. You can pair that with one (or both) of the lip liners. Give 'Em Hell is a bright orange red and the Ruby Slippers is a vivid blue red. There are so many stunning combinations that you can create with this set.
These velvety smooth products are transfer-proof, smudge-proof, and waterproof, according to the brand.
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Sparkle Lipstick
If you want a red that lasts, but you prefer a conventional lipstick or a liquid lipstick, this one from Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga is long-lasting, comfortable on the lips, and it delivers a glittery full-coverage finish.
If you're looking for more great lip colors, this 6-piece set has 14,300+ 5-star reviews and it's just $12.