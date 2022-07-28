Amelia Hamlin’s Latest Fashion Moment Is NSFW

Watch : Amelia Hamlin Apologizes For Completely See-Through Look

As Lisa Rinna once said, "Own it, baby!"

Amelia Hamlin—the daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and actor Harry Hamlin—appears to be following her mother's sage advice after showcasing her risqué style.

Case in point? Taking to Instagram on July 27, the 21-year-old left little to the imagination in a see-through long-sleeve that would be considered NSFW. The statement-making piece, which featured various shades of brown in a mesh material, looked like a work of art with its splattered graphic lines. Amelia's chocolate-colored sunglasses and slick hair only made the whole look more chic.

"LIFE IS GOOD," the model captioned her post, alongside a collage of other candid snapshots.

It appears Amelia's parents have yet to weigh in on her daring ensemble. However, we have a feeling that Lisa would approve of her daughter's see-through look. Last year, the Bravolebrity commented on Amelia's completely sheer dress during London Fashion Week.