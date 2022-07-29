Summer 2022 Dress Trends on a Budget: Barbiecore, Balletcore, Flower Power, and Crochet

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's just nothing like the ease of a summer dress. Functionally, it really doesn't get more simple than just wearing one garment. Fashion-wise, a summer dress is always a great look. If you're in a bit of a styling rut, you want to switch things up, or you just like to keep up with the fashion trends, we found affordable picks inspired by the most popular aesthetics.

Think pink with Barbiecore ensembles. Go classic with a Balletcore outfit. Feel boho chic in a Flower Power look. Or you can revitalize the crochet trend with a rainbow option. It gets even better: we didn't just pick out the dresses. Here are some complete head-to-toe outfits with shoes and accessories included.