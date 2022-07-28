Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Reflects on "Unbearable Pain" After Losing Custody of 4-Year-Old James

Watch : Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Loses Custody of Son James

Amber Portwood has written a message on her grief after Andrew Glennon was awarded custody of their son James.

"I've been living in a nightmare for so long, trying to prove myself," the Teen Mom star wrote in a July 28 Instagram post. "I wouldn't wish this unbearable pain on any mother or father."

Andrew was awarded sole legal and primary physical custody of 4-year-old James, as well as the right to relocate James to California, per court documents obtained by The Sun. However, Andrew still must "seek and consider" Amber's opinion before making "any major decisions" about James' medical health, education and religion.

Amber has been granted overnight visitation with James, which will take place every month alternating between Indiana and California, per the outlet.

Following the Indiana court's decision, Andrew shared his thoughts on the custody battle's results. "We endured the nightmare," he exclusively told E! News. "Now we get to live the dream."