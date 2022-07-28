Shop These 70% Off Activewear Deals from Free People, Beyond Yoga, Nike, Beach Riot, and More Top Brands

Don't miss these discounts from Spiritual Gangster, Eleven by Venus Williams, Adidas by Stella McCartney, and more. New workout clothes are the perfect motivation to hit the gym, right?

By Marenah Dobin Jul 28, 2022 5:33 PMTags
E-Comm: Carbon38 Sale

If you're an avid gym goer, you know that high-quality activewear can get pretty pricey. On the flip side, if working out isn't your favorite activity, shopping for new fitness apparel could be the extra bit of motivation you need to get into a new routine. If you want to revamp your collection of fitness apparel, Carbon38 has a major sale happening

Head over to the Carbon38 sale section, pick out your favorite styles, and use the promo code ENDLESSUMMER when you check out to get an EXTRA 38% discount. This means that you can save 70% on top-selling styles from FP Movement by Free People, Beyond Yoga, Nike, Beach Riot, Spiritual Gangster, Eleven by Venus Williams, Adidas by Stella McCartney, and more of your favorite brands.

Simone Biles' Clothing Collection Passes the Test for Style, Inspiration, and Confidence

Spiritual Gangster Activewear Deals

Spiritual Gangster Athena Heather Seamless Longline Top and Love Sculpt Heather Seamless Legging

This set is so comfortable that you'll want to sleep in this stretchy-soft fabric. Go monochromatic and pair the longline bra with the matching, sculpted leggings.

$68
$36
Top
$98
$51
Leggings

Spiritual Gangster Serenity Jogger

These joggers are supremely soft and stretchy with a customizable elastic drawstring waist.

$118
$47
Carbon38

Spiritual Gangster SG Intent High Waist Biker Short

These floral biker shorts keep you locked in a sculpted while you move around with fabric that's compressive, but not restrictive.

 

$84
$44
Carbon38

EleVen by Venus Williams Activewear Deals

EleVen by Venus Williams Champs Halter Sports Bra and Champs Legging

Work up a sweat in this collegiate-esque halter sports bra from EleVen by Venus Williams. This is great for low-impact workouts, it wicks moisture, and it has UPF50+ sun protection. Match this bra with these stretchy flare pants that you'll want to wear outside of the gym too.

$78
$41
Bra
$88
$47
Pants

EleVen by Venus Williams My Heart In Palms Dress

Even if you never play tennis, you'll want to live in this mini dress during the summer. It's simple, classic, and it manages to be casual and sophisticated at the same time. The fabric is sustainably-made, moisture-wicking, and super stretchy. 

$98
$51
Carbon38

Beach Riot Activewear Deals

Beach Riot Eva Top and Melinda Leggings

Wear a sporty color-blocked ensemble with this longline sports bra and high-rise leggings. The Eva Top has adjustable straps and it's easy to pull on and off. The leggings are ultra-soft, full-length, and stretchy.

$98
$51
Top
$128
$68
Leggings

Nike Activewear Deals

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38

If you're been looking for a lightweight running shoe that's durable with great spring, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 is a great option. These sneakers are super breathable and they have midfoot webbing that tightens around your foot when you lace it up, which means you can customize your fit.

 

$120
$63
Carbon38

Nike Dri-FIT UV Ace Regular Golf Skirt

The Nike Dri-FIT UV Ace Skirt is a summertime staple. It has a classic look and an incredibly functional design with multiple pockets to store your small essentials, and Dri-FIT technology fabric that keeps your cool and comfortable.

$85
$72
Carbon38

Year of Ours Activewear Deals

Year of Ours V Waist Biker Short

Year of Ours takes biker shorts to the next level with this V-style, high-rise waist. This a great style for your most intense workouts or when you just want to relax.

$79
$31
Carbon38

Year of Ours Mami V Bra

Get maximum style and maximum comfort in the Year of Ours Mami V Bra. It's lightweight, yet it's incredibly supportive without a restrictive feeling. 

$79
$42
Carbon38

WeWoreWhat Activewear Deals

WeWoreWhat Seamless Leggings

Get that second-skin comfort in some smoothing, high-waisted leggings. These are great for fitness or you can dress them up for a chic, monochromatic look.

$98
$38
Carbon38

FP Movement by Free People Activewear Deals

FP Movement by Free People Pleats And Thank You Cami

This is a form-fitting cropped top that is supportive, stretchy, and it delivers full-coverage.

$58
$31
Carbon38

Beyond Yoga Activewear Deals

Spacedye Caught in the Midi High Waisted Legging

Get these Beyond Yoga leggings in every color. This best-selling style has a 7/8 length and it's made from buttery-soft fabric.

A shopper raved, "These are beyond comfortable and you can wear them out or to the gym. I'll definitely be purchasing another pair."

 

$97
$51
Carbon38

Adidas by Stella McCartney Activewear Deals

Adidas by Stella McCartney Truepurpose Crop Top

This combines everything you love about a crop top and a sports bra into one versatile piece that delivers great support and coverage with breathable fabric.

$85
$45
Carbon38

If you're looking for more great activewear, here are the best deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

 

