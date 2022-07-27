TikTok's Viral Bleached Eyebrows Filter Is Influencing People to Do It IRL

Watch : Selena Gomez Shares Her Morning Beauty Routine on TikTok

When it comes to beauty trends, TikTok reigns supreme.

Between the viral "W" blush technique and the Manga lashes effect, there's no denying the app has the power to influence people to experiment with their looks. And of course, it's the perfect destination for people to copy their favorite celebrities styles, like Hailey Bieber's drool-worthy glazed donut manicure.

Once again, there's a new buzzy beauty trend spreading like wildfire on the social media platform. This time, TikTok's very own bleached eyebrow filter is inspiring people to actually take the plunge and dye their brows. After all, it's been approved by Kendall Jenner and Maisie Williams, who both rocked the trend at the 2022 Met Gala.

So, it's no surprise that the hashtags #bleachedbrow and #bleachedeyebrows have amassed over 120 million and 75 million views, respectively.

TikToker @vanillamace posted a video of herself first trying out the bleached eyebrow filter and then committing to the look IRL.