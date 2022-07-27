Kourtney Kardashian Shares Unseen Photos From Her and Travis Barker's Santa Barbara Wedding Ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian shared never-before-seen photos from her Santa Barbara courthouse wedding to Travis Barker, while celebrating her grandmother MJ’s 88th birthday.

By Tamantha Gunn Jul 27, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian is making sure Kravis stans can keep up with all her wedding details.

While celebrating her grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell's 88th birthday on July 26, the Poosh founder shared a carousel of never-before-seen photos of her and Travis Barker's intimate courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, Calif. in May. 

"My special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother," Kourtney captioned the Instagram post. "Happy birthday my MJ. so happy you could be one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember this day and night with you."

Among the sweet shots Kourtney shared were photos of herself, MJ, Travis and his father, Randy Barker, toasting with glasses of champagne inside a restaurant. She also shared photos of the newlyweds with MJ and Randy outside of the courthouse.

The snapshots from the day gave fans a close-up look of her Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown, an all-white minidress, complete with a red heart emblem under the bust area, a shoulder-length veil and sheer opera gloves. 

Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend in Italy

The wedding in Santa Barbara marked Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer's second of three nuptial ceremonies, but served as their legal wedding. 

The first took place in Las Vegas on April 4, just hours after Kravis attended the 2022 Grammys together. While Kourtney and Travis tried to legally tie the knot, they were not able to obtain an actual marriage license. 

The third and final ceremony took place in Portofino, Italy on May 22. Travis and the Kardashians star said "I do" in front of their close friends and family on a red-carpeted altar at Dolce & Gabbana founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Villa Olivetta. 

While Kravis kept things small during their first two nuptials, all of their kids were on hand to celebrate the Italian wedding, including Kourtney's children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7—who she shares with ex Scott Disick. Travis' kids with ex-wife Shanna MoaklerLandon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 23—also attended.

After the wedding festivities wrapped, the newlyweds began their married life back in the U.S. "They are exhausted from the events and have been settling back into reality at home," a source close to the reality star told E! News in June, but Kourtney "has been radiating pure happiness since getting back from Italy. She loves that it's official and says it was one of the best weeks of her life."

