Gemma Chan Makes Rare Comment on Relationship With Dominic Cooper

Don't worry darling: Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper are still going strong.
The Crazy Rich Asians actress recently gushed about her boyfriend of four years, sharing that he was her biggest supporter when she spoke out against Asian hate crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think I'm so fortunate to be in a relationship where we can talk about anything," she told Harper's Bazaar July 26. "Dom was very understanding and empathetic. I was quite open about how I was feeling during that time, and he was just incredibly supportive. I definitely didn't feel I had to shoulder everything on my own. I'm really, really lucky."
Luck has been on Gemma's side since she and Dominic first sparked dating rumors in 2018 while they were vacationing together in Spain. Four months later, the pair made their first public appearance together as a couple at the British Fashion Awards in London.
More recently, the Stratton co-stars were spotted together in the stands for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 6.
Though Gemma and the Captain America actor have made a few public appearances together, they have mainly worked to keep their romance out of the spotlight.
Last year, the Don't Worry Darling actress shared why she has chosen to keep her personal life private over the course of her career.
"Over 10 years, you learn the importance of privacy, what you choose to share and what you don't," she told Elle U.K. last January. "When you start out, you don't even know what is important to keep for yourself—I didn't anyway—whereas now I think there are certain things that I absolutely know, 'That's mine and it's private.' For me, my comfort level is to have a clear distinction between what is for me and what I'm happy to talk about."
Gemma added, "I'm aware now that anything I say could become a clickbait headline. Well, on a slow news day."