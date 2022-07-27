Gemma Chan Makes Rare Comment on Relationship With Dominic Cooper

Watch : Gemma Chan Says Everyone Watches "Crazy Rich Asians" on Planes

Don't worry darling: Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper are still going strong.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress recently gushed about her boyfriend of four years, sharing that he was her biggest supporter when she spoke out against Asian hate crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think I'm so fortunate to be in a relationship where we can talk about anything," she told Harper's Bazaar July 26. "Dom was very understanding and empathetic. I was quite open about how I was feeling during that time, and he was just incredibly supportive. I definitely didn't feel I had to shoulder everything on my own. I'm really, really lucky."

Luck has been on Gemma's side since she and Dominic first sparked dating rumors in 2018 while they were vacationing together in Spain. Four months later, the pair made their first public appearance together as a couple at the British Fashion Awards in London.