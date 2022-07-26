Christina Aguilera Revives Her Iconic Cowgirl Chaps With a Futuristic Twist

Ring the alarm, there's a fire on the roof...
Christina Aguilera just brought back one of her most iconic looks from the early aughts.
In recent years, the undeniable allure of Y2K fashion has taken over pop culture. Whether celebrities and influencers are reviving low-rise skirts or re-imagining velour tracksuits, the trends from 20 years ago are back in full force.
Christina, whose early aughts style reigned supreme, recently wore an updated look from her legendary "Dirrty" music video: a pair of black latex chaps. In the 2002 music video, she donned black and red leather chaps with a bikini top.
While performing at the Starlite Festival in Marbella, Spain on July 25, she lit up the stage in a Space Western-esque outfit. The "What a Girl Wants" singer paired her shiny cowgirl bottoms with a black mesh long-sleeve and a silver-chrome bodysuit that looked futuristic with its reflective material and sharp structure.
Later during her set, Xtina ditched her western style for thigh-high boots that she paired with another daring bodysuit.
Last December, while receiving the first-ever Music Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, the"Genie in a Bottle" singer opened up about her music and decades-long career.
"My artistry has always been for the fighters in this world, for those who face adversity, for those wanting to invoke change, my music is for you. Believing in yourself is often the biggest obstacle of all," she said. "Throughout the years I've heard your stories about the impact of songs like 'Beautiful,' 'Fighter,' 'Can't Hold Us Down' and, yes, even 'Dirrty.'"
She continued, "I want to thank all of the women I've been blessed to share the stage, microphone and recording room over the years. You are all icons to me. I'm proud we have strengthened the voices of women in the music industry."