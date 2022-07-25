Inside Jennifer Lopez's "Emotional" Birthday Celebration With Ben Affleck

Watch : Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share a KISS in Paris

Bienvenue to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Parisian vacation.

After tying the knot in a groovy Elvis Presley inspired Vegas ceremony on July 16, the couple jetted off to the City of Love to celebrate their love.

But that's not the only special occasion Jennifer and Ben are celebrating. On July 24, the Hustlers star rang in her 53rd birthday, which she commemorated with her husband with a romantic dinner at the Eiffel Tower's La Girafe.

Though her child Emme, 14, and his kids Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, are abroad with them, for the big night, "It was just the two of them," an eyewitness told E! News. "They were seated in a private back corner surrounded by beautiful greenery and a balloon at the table."