Train's Pat Monahan Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of Priceless AM Gold Tour

Watch : Pat Monahan Talks Train Covering ABBA's Dancing Queen on New Tour

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

Pat Monahan is ready to play that song, the one that makes Train fans go all night long.

This summer, the rock band known for huge hits like "Hey, Soul Sister" and "Calling All Angels" is hitting the road as part of the AM Gold tour, where they'll delight fans with their biggest hits from their nearly 30-year career.

"How could I ever get tired of somebody singing along with me?" lead singer Pat exclusively shared with E! News when describing Train's set list. "I dreamed of it as a kid so we finish every night—and have for 20 years—with ‘Drops of Jupiter.' It's a happy and sad moment because everyone knows that it's over, but it's also the most coming together moment for all of us."