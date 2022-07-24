Kesha Showcases Sexy Black Latex Look at Comic-Con 2022

Watch : Kesha Addresses That GHOST SEX Rumor

All eyes were on Kesha as she showcased a sexy and daring style at San Diego Comic-Con.

On July 23, the 35-year-old spoke at a panel for her new ghost-hunting series, Conjuring Kesha, wearing a sexy, black latex cut-out corset-like top and matching pants and sandals. She wore her hair styled in a high ponytail and two long braids and completed her vampy look with thick winged eyeliner and silver jewelry.

Kesha was joined at the event by rappers Big Freedia and GaTa, who also appear on the show.

But first, lemme take a bathroom selfie: The pop star shared a video of herself on Instagram Story, writing, "Feeling like a bad biiiiiitch in this conference room bathroom."

Kesha also shared a clip of herself on the red carpet. "ANIMALS IM SO F--KIN HAPPY," she wrote. "I LOVE THIS SHOW...THANK YOU FOR ALL THE STREAMS AND LOVE."

Conjuring Kesha premiered on Discovery+ on July 8 and sees the singer traveling the United States to explore mysterious and allegedly paranormal hotspots.