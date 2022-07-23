Watch Dwayne Johnson’s Dramatic Comic-Con Entrance in Black Adam Costume

Now that's an entrance.
Nothing could've prepared San Diego Comic-Con attendees for when the lights dimmed in Hall H and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a surprise appearance dressed as his character Black Adam during the movie's panel presentation on July 23.
Standing upon a riser, the actor raised his hands into the air and pretended to utilize the superhero's lightning powers, which swirled onscreen and lit up the darkened convention room. As smoke billowed around him, The Rock remarked, "Hall H, you have been warned. The DC universe will never be the same again."
After his dramatic introduction, Dwayne disappeared from the stage only to return moments later, dressed in regular clothing, alongside his Black Adam co-stars Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Aldis Hodge and director Jaume Collet-Serra.
As he took his seat, the Moana star played it cool when it came to earlier his superhero entrance. "I heard Black Adam was here," he joked. "That was some cool s--t."
He also shared his excitement to be finally talking about the film with fans at the convention after he was initially cast back in 2014 and multiple delays pushed its release date back to Oct. 21.
"As many of you know, it has been a long journey. One that has been fueled with passion, with commitment, with grit to push Black Adam along," the former wrestling star explained. "To be here at Comic-Con Hall H representing a DC superhero...is truly a dream come true."
Aldis, who plays Hawkman, was in total agreement. The actor called starring in the DC film "such an honor and a privilege" and revealed that he initially didn't believe it when The Rock called and revealed he had been cast in the film.
"He said welcome to Black Adam. My brain exploded," Aldis shared. "That was one of the best moments of my entire career."
Quintessa found herself becoming choked up when explaining just how much the role means to her, adding, "playing Cyclone is the biggest honor of my life so far." She also gave insight into the relationship between her character and Noah's Atom Smasher, sharing, "We're two young people experiencing our youth and trying to figure out who we are as people."
During a Q&A session, the entire cast found themselves unable to stop laughing when a young fan named Mason asked if Dwayne's pal Kevin Hart was jealous of him getting the role of Black Adam.
"Mason, buddy, that was a great question. Thank you," Dwayne said. He then jokingly added, "The truth is yes, Kevin Hart gets jealous of everything but also—and I'm pretty good with height—you're already taller than Kevin Hart."
The Rock also poked fun at the heavily discussed scenario of who would win in a fight between Black Adam and Superman.
"Don't threaten me with a good time, because I'm going to answer that question right now," he teased. "Pound for pound, they're pretty close. I guess it probably all depends on who's playing Superman. I'll just say that."
Also during the panel, a new Black Adam trailer was released. Watch it below.