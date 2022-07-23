Watch Dwayne Johnson’s Dramatic Comic-Con Entrance in Black Adam Costume

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Makes Dramatic Entrance as Black Adam at Comic-Con

Now that's an entrance.

Nothing could've prepared San Diego Comic-Con attendees for when the lights dimmed in Hall H and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a surprise appearance dressed as his character Black Adam during the movie's panel presentation on July 23.

Standing upon a riser, the actor raised his hands into the air and pretended to utilize the superhero's lightning powers, which swirled onscreen and lit up the darkened convention room. As smoke billowed around him, The Rock remarked, "Hall H, you have been warned. The DC universe will never be the same again."

After his dramatic introduction, Dwayne disappeared from the stage only to return moments later, dressed in regular clothing, alongside his Black Adam co-stars Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Aldis Hodge and director Jaume Collet-Serra.

As he took his seat, the Moana star played it cool when it came to earlier his superhero entrance. "I heard Black Adam was here," he joked. "That was some cool s--t."