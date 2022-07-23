Casey Wilson Recalls Filming Sex Scene With Sam Asghari Amid Free Britney Movement

Watch : Inside Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Life as Newlyweds

Casey Wilson isn't one to kiss and tell—or rather, kiss and ask.

The comedian revealed what it was like to film a sex scene with Sam Asghari—who married Britney Spears in June—back when the Free Britney movement was in full swing. In a new interview, Wilson explained that she was dying to ask about her co-star's real-life relationship, but felt it was better to leave some things unsaid.

Wilson spoke on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show on July 21 about working with Asghari on the TV series Black Monday, in which he played Giancarlo and she played Tiff Georgina. As co-host Julia Cunningham put it, the pair "bang aggressively" in the season three premiere in 2021. "Free Britney was raging, there was a lot happening and then you're on set with Sam Asghari," Cunningham noted. "What was it like?"

"Sometimes God puts you in a time and a place and says, 'You're the chosen one,'" Wilson joked. "Someone has to simulate sex with this man [amid what's] happening with Free Britney. And it was me."