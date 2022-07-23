Casey Wilson Recalls Filming Sex Scene With Sam Asghari Amid Free Britney Movement

Casey Wilson explained why she held back on asking co-star Sam Asghari all of her burning questions about Britney Spears—and even concocted an elaborate "alien" backstory for herself.

Watch: Inside Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Life as Newlyweds

Casey Wilson isn't one to kiss and tell—or rather, kiss and ask. 

The comedian revealed what it was like to film a sex scene with Sam Asghari—who married Britney Spears in June—back when the Free Britney movement was in full swing. In a new interview, Wilson explained that she was dying to ask about her co-star's real-life relationship, but felt it was better to leave some things unsaid.

Wilson spoke on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show on July 21 about working with Asghari on the TV series Black Monday, in which he played Giancarlo and she played Tiff Georgina. As co-host Julia Cunningham put it, the pair "bang aggressively" in the season three premiere in 2021. "Free Britney was raging, there was a lot happening and then you're on set with Sam Asghari," Cunningham noted. "What was it like?"

"Sometimes God puts you in a time and a place and says, 'You're the chosen one,'" Wilson joked. "Someone has to simulate sex with this man [amid what's] happening with Free Britney. And it was me."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding: See Every Pic

She teased, "So, for that, I wanna say, if you're fighting for [your] dreams and you want certain things, just manifest, manifest, manifest."

But, how was it really? As Wilson shared, "It was wild." Recalling that she and "dear friend" Andrew Rannells shared scenes with Sam, Wilson said they wanted to be "obviously appropriate" with their co-star "and not ask the thousands of questions." 

"Obviously, we love Britney and wanted her free desperately," the Shrink Next Door actress continued, "but at the same time, we wanted to establish trust and then try to get in there." 

They even developed an elaborate backstory to help them get into character.

"We were like, 'Let's pretend we're aliens who have just come down to earth. We don't even know what music is,'" Wilson recalled. "'Like, we're not of that world. We're thespians.'"

Apparently, the extraterrestrial method worked and helped them resist the temptation to ask Asghari all of their burning questions about Spears' conservatorship, which ended in November after 13 years.

She noted that they didn't get any intel: "Bottom line, we didn't get much and that's on us," she said. "But Sam is a lovely, lovely guy. And gorgeous."

And if she still wants to know what Asghari thinks of Spears, she needn't look any further than his comments about their wedding. As he told Good Morning America, "We imagined this thing being a fairytale and it was."

