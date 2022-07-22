Demi Lovato Says Their Heart “Goes Out” to Shawn Mendes After He Postpones Tour for His Mental Health

Watch : Shawn Mendes Postpones Tour to Focus on Mental Health

Demi Lovato has been in Shawn Mendes' shoes.

In a recent interview, the "Anyone" singer shared why they're rooting for Shawn following his announcement that he's postponing several dates on his Wonder world tour for his mental health.

"My heart goes out to Shawn because I know what it's like to get out on the road and not be ready for it. I know what it's like to feel overworked or burnt out," Demi explained during an episode of Karson & Kennedy Talk with Famous People on Audacy's Mix 104.1. "That's never a fun feeling, and when it's dealing with mental health, it's like, 'gosh.' My heart just goes out to him."

The 29-year-old—who began touring when they were just 15—discussed both the mental and physical toll that performing can have on an artist.

"It's been four years since I've toured and I'm at a different age, I'm at a different place in my life," they said. "Getting in the gym and making sure my stamina is up when I'm singing. There's a lot of preparation that it takes to tour."