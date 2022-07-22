CNCO Announces Group Breakup After Nearly 7 Years Together

All good things must come to an end.
During the 2022 Premios Juventud in Puerto Rico, CNCO confirmed they are breaking up as a group in order to focus on other projects—including solo music.
"We always thought that if we split, it had to be natural, and that's how it happened," Zabdiel de Jesus told Billboard after the July 21 show. "We've lived many things together, and grew together in this industry, and we're ready to try new things to expand our careers."
Erick Brian Colon added, "We are feeling nervous but at the same time, we feel excited."
According to the group, the decision to split was amicable. And Christopher Velez assured fans that just because they are breaking up doesn't mean they won't still stay connected.
"It hurts us because it's a big step in our lives that's going to lead us to our solo careers but exciting at the same time because we're willing to experiment and try to find our own sound and individuality," Christopher said. "Just because we're splitting doesn't mean we're going to stop seeing each other, we're simply trying out new, challenging things."
The Latin boy band, which first formed in December 2015 after winning the Univision competition show La Banda, has developed a large fan base over the years. In addition, the group secured many awards including seven Billboard Latin Music Awards.
While the announcement may come as a surprise to some followers, the group will continue for another year and a half with new music, an album, a tour and their upcoming series on Disney+ before parting ways.
"CNCO opened the doors for us in the industry and now we have more opportunities to keep writing and meet other people, get into the studio and create new vibes," Richard Camacho told Billboard. "In the end, we have a lot of love and want to make sure everyone feels part of this family because everyone contributed and without you, we're no one."
And besides, there is always a chance the group will come back together. Just ask Richard, who is more than optimistic about what's ahead.
"This is not negative at all, it's very positive," he added. "At the end of the day, we want to grow and enjoy life. Maybe in the future, we'll come back. Who knows?"