Prince Harry's Case Against U.K. Home Office Over Police Protection Moving Forward

Watch : Prince Harry Wins Small Legal Victory in Royals Family Feud

Prince Harry has been granted a bid to legally challenge the U.K. Home Office's denial of police protection of himself and his family in his native country.

A High Court judge wrote in an approved judgement, filed July 22 and obtained by E! News, that Harry's "application for permission to apply for judicial review is granted," based on several of the claims by the Duke of Sussex.

In September 2021, Harry filed for a judicial review of a February 2020 government decision to deny him the taxpayer-funded security he lost access to after he and wife Meghan Markle announced they were stepping down as senior members of the Royal family. In his filing, he offered to pay for U.K. police protection for himself and their family.

E! News has reached out for comment from the Sussexes and has not heard back. Buckingham Palace has declined comment on issues involving Harry. The Home Office has said it will not comment on ongoing legal proceedings, Sky News reported.