Erin Foster Jokes She’s “Reporting” Dad David’s PDA Photos With Katharine McPhee

Watch : Erin & Sara Foster Dish on Dad & Katharine McPhee

Erin Foster wants her dad David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee to tone down the PDA.

On July 20, Katharine, 38, shared a carousel of photos of herself kissing and hugging David, 72, including one pic where he held her leg up. "Poor guy," she captioned the Instagram post, "too bad he doesn't get very much attention."

The PDA pics caught the attention of the Canadian musician's 39-year-old daughter Erin, who jokingly commented, "Reporting this."

Katharine, who shares son Rennie, 1, with David, has previously shown how she and her husband keep things spicy in their marriage.

Last September, the American Idol alum shared the 16-time Grammy winner's reaction to a sultry lingerie picture she texted him. In the texts, which were shared on her Instagram Story, Katharine sent a photo of herself wearing blue and black underwear under an unbuttoned white top. "I'm an underwear model now," she texted David, who replied, "Vava vavA-voom. Hot mom-I tried u a bit ago but u are obviously busy stripping!! U look amazing!!! Wow!!!"