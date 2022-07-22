Erin Foster Jokes She’s “Reporting” Dad David’s PDA Photos With Katharine McPhee

Erin Foster wants her dad David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee to tone down the PDA.
On July 20, Katharine, 38, shared a carousel of photos of herself kissing and hugging David, 72, including one pic where he held her leg up. "Poor guy," she captioned the Instagram post, "too bad he doesn't get very much attention."
The PDA pics caught the attention of the Canadian musician's 39-year-old daughter Erin, who jokingly commented, "Reporting this."
Katharine, who shares son Rennie, 1, with David, has previously shown how she and her husband keep things spicy in their marriage.
Last September, the American Idol alum shared the 16-time Grammy winner's reaction to a sultry lingerie picture she texted him. In the texts, which were shared on her Instagram Story, Katharine sent a photo of herself wearing blue and black underwear under an unbuttoned white top. "I'm an underwear model now," she texted David, who replied, "Vava vavA-voom. Hot mom-I tried u a bit ago but u are obviously busy stripping!! U look amazing!!! Wow!!!"
The mom of one then responded, "Stripping indeed."
The flirty exchange served as more proof of the love that the couple has had for one another since tying the knot in 2019. That same year, David shared in an interview with Today that it wasn't just Katharine's stunning looks that caught his eye. It was also her talent that made him fall for the "Over It" singer.
"I mean where do I start?" the record producer said of his wife. "The inner beauty, the outer beauty, and we have been friends for 14 years, and it was just kind of a natural coming together."