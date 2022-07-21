Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Get Steamy in Olivia Wilde's New Don't Worry Darling Trailer

Watch : Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Get Cozy in BED! Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Get Cozy in BED!

It's a sign of the times—that Harry Styles and Florence Pugh's new movie Don't Worry Darling is almost here.

A new trailer for the highly anticipated psychological thriller debuted on July 21 and things in Victory are as sexy as they are sinister. The Olivia Wilde-directed film follows a couple, Jack (Styles) and Alice (Pugh) who live in the aforementioned experimental company town in the 1950s.

"The 1950's societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank ([Chris] Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia," a synopsis on the film's website reads. "While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the 'development of progressive materials,' their wives—including Frank's elegant partner, Shelley ([Gemma] Chan)—get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause."

While Alice and Jack initially think their life in Victory is too good to be true, she later discovers it actually is. "But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning exactly what they're doing in Victory, and why," the synopsis continues. "Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in this paradise?"