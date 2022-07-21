Jordan Peele Isn't Ready to Accept the Title of Best Horror Director Just Yet

Watch : Jordan Peele Reveals Why Daniel Kaluuya Is PERFECT for "Nope"

Jordan Peele, the best horror director of all time? Nope!

The Get Out and Us auteur refused the title after Twitter user Adam Ellis asked his followers, "I know this is a hot take but at what point do we declare Jordan Peele the best horror director of all time? Can you think of another horror director that had 3 great films, let alone 3 in a row? I can't."

Well, Jordan can! He chimed in, "Sir, please put the phone down I beg you."

He went on to point out that John Carpenter is responsible for multiple horror classics, like The Thing, Escape From New York and Halloween, to name a few. "Sorry," Jordan continued. "I love your enthusiasm but, I will just not tolerate any John Carpenter slander!!!"

But, to be fair to Adam, it looks like Jordan is one of the best horror directors of the last decade. His latest film has received rave reviews from critics, with the New York Times writing that "Nope gets a hell yes."