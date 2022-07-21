Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Watch : ESPY Awards 2022 Fashion: Ciara, Stephen Curry & More

Klay Thompson's latest tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant may deserve an award of its own.

During the 2022 ESPYS on July 20, the Golden State Warriors player received the title of Best Comeback Athlete. In the middle of his acceptance speech, the NBA champion looked back on the places and people who inspired him to dream big.

"The best memories I have growing up down here in Southern California are going to Staples with my father," he told the crowd inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. "I would go to every game early just to watch Kobe do his thing."

The memories propelled Klay to express his gratitude to the Bryant family for all they have done on and off the court. "I don't know if Vanessa is out there watching," the athlete continued, "but to Vanessa and her three beautiful girls, we think of Kobe and Gigi every day and I read Mamba Mentality every day during rehab and those are the best memories of my life watching him play."

"He inspired me to be the athlete that I am today," Klay added. "Thank you Kobe. Thank you Gigi."