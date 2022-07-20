2022 ESPYS Winners: The Complete List

Watch : "KUWTK" ASMR: Kylie & Kendall Fight Over Fashion Before ESPYS

Olympic medals and championship rings are rad. But what about an ESPYS trophy?

On July 20, the biggest names in the sporting world headed to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the 2022 ESPYS.

Hosted by Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry, the live telecast honored the best plays, games and moments in a variety of sports. Athletes including Aaron Rodgers, Allyson Felix, Chloe Kim and Tom Brady were just some of the many talented names who earned a nomination.

But if you thought the competition was fierce on game day, some of the categories may make you sweat. After all, how can you choose between gymnast Suni Lee, swimmer Katie Ledecky, track & field star Allyson Felix and cross-country skier Oksana Masters for Best Olympian, Women's Sports?

"It's great to be recognized as an athlete and not just an athlete with a disability only," Oksana shared with E! News at Luxury Experience & Co.'s pre-ESPYS event. "You're able to be seen as equals...Regardless of if I win or not, that next person with a disability that's an athlete can see it and believe that it's possible for them to be there and they're worthy of being there too."