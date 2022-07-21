Dolly Parton Has the Best Reaction to AGT Act's "Jolene"-Inspired Song

Watch : Why Dolly Parton Bowed Out of Hall of Fame Nomination

This America's Got Talent act is Dolly Parton-approved.

Not only did country music girl group Chapel Hart win over the AGT judges and the audience on the NBC series' July 19 episode, but also the queen of country music herself. Parton took to Twitter after the show to praise the act for their original song "You Can Have Him, Jolene," inspired by her classic hit.

"What a fun new take on my song, @ChapelHartBand!" the 76-year-old tweeted on July 20. "Carl's birthday is today so I think I'll hang on to him, and I'm not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday."

Parton's husband, Carl Dean, served as her inspiration for "Jolene," as she based the character of Jolene on a flirtatious redhead who tried to steal her man.

Before their performance, Chapel Hart—which consists of Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart—gushed about their love for country music and Parton to the judges, along with sharing the inspiration behind the tune.