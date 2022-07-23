We Couldn't Stop Nikki Blonsky From Revealing These Secrets About Hairspray

If you thought Tracy Turnblad was ambitious, just wait until you hear about Nikki Blonsky's journey to playing the iconic character in the 2007 film adaption of Hairspray.
After the Long Island native fell in love with the Tony-winning Broadway musical when she saw it for her 15th birthday, Blonsky had one goal and one goal only: Star in it herself. So she started regularly purchasing Backstage magazine to keep an eye on notices for open casting calls until finally she saw the message she had been waiting for.
"I went in to audition and they brought me back three times," Blonsky exclusively told E! News. "I was super excited and then they were like, 'We love you, but you're just too young.' I was brokenhearted."
Though initially rejected, Blonsky, who had only a school production of Wicked on her resume, didn't give up on her dream. And on her 17th birthday, she checked again for any upcoming Hairspray auditions.
"I was like, 'Well, if you keep auditioning for the Broadway musical, I'm older, it's got to work now!'" Blonsky, 33, recalled. "I checked the website and I scroll down and it says, 'We're casting Hairspray the movie,' and I'm like, 'Oh my, here we go! This is it!' It literally said '17 to 24.' It was the best birthday present I could've asked for was to see that age."
Despite the notice specifically asking for prospective Tracys to not send in audition tapes, Blonsky did just that, explaining, "I was just a young kid with a dream and this was all I ever wanted and I was like, 'Well, you gotta follow your dreams and be persistent.'"
That fateful decision kicked off what would ultimately be a six-month audition process, during which director Adam Shankman and the casting team saw 1,100 young women for the role before selecting the then-unknown 17-year-old Blonsky to lead an all-star ensemble that included John Travolta, Christoper Walken, Michelle Pfieffer and Queen Latifah. Oh, and High School Musical heartthrob Zac Efron was playing her love interest and Amanda Bynes was playing her best friend.
The movie took in a record-breaking $203 million at the global box office and Blonsky was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, And 15 years later, she is still as awestruck by Tracy and the message of Hairspray as she was when she was a teenager taking the train into New York City to see it for the first time.
"Tracy is eternally optimistic and she believes she can do anything and that I will forever be grateful to her for," Blonsky said. "Because she taught me that."
Blonsky shared her secrets about the making of Hairspray with E!, including the intense rehearsal process, the surprising co-star she was completely fan-girled over and that time a bartender tried to get her to give him Zac Efron's phone number...
