Simu Liu and Actress Jade Bender Confirm Their Romance on the 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet

One of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors appears to be off the market.

On July 20, Simu Liu attended the 2022 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to present one of the biggest awards of the night. But before handing out any trophy, the Barbie star walked the red carpet with a special someone.

The actor was photographed posing with Senior Year star Jade Bender.

While the pair hasn't publicly commented on their status, romance rumors between the two surfaced in June when Simu and Jade were photographed leaving dinner at Catch in West Hollywood, Calif.

The speculation only continued when Simu taped an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 28. Jade was spotted with the actor arriving to the studio in Hollywood. While it's unclear how the pair first met, Simu and Jade were first photographed together at the Unforgettable Gala all the way back in 2019.