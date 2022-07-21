Simu Liu and Actress Jade Bender Confirm Their Romance on the 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet

Barbie’s Simu Liu and Senior Year star Jade Bender previously sparked romance rumors after being photographed together on multiple occasions, including a dinner in Los Angeles.

By Mike Vulpo Jul 21, 2022 11:33 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsCouplesCelebritiesESPY Awards
Watch: Simu Liu Reveals What He Wants in a Shang-Chi Sequel

One of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors appears to be off the market. 

On July 20, Simu Liu attended the 2022 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to present one of the biggest awards of the night. But before handing out any trophy, the Barbie star walked the red carpet with a special someone.

The actor was photographed posing with Senior Year star Jade Bender

While the pair hasn't publicly commented on their status, romance rumors between the two surfaced in June when Simu and Jade were photographed leaving dinner at Catch in West Hollywood, Calif.

The speculation only continued when Simu taped an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 28. Jade was spotted with the actor arriving to the studio in Hollywood. While it's unclear how the pair first met, Simu and Jade were first photographed together at the Unforgettable Gala all the way back in 2019.

photos
Barbie Movie Photos

One person Simu is definitely not dating is Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause. After viewers watched the pair collaborate on an episode of the Netflix series, some thought they spotted some chemistry between the pair.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

But during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in February, the Oppenheim Group real estate agent politely set the record straight.

"I get this question a lot," she told Andy Cohen when responding to the dating rumors. "I have to say, Simu is just a friend of mine...No one ever believes me." 

Romance rumors aside, Simu is having quite the sporty week. In addition to presenting at the ESPYS, the actor also participated in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium.

Trending Stories

1

Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Penelope's Glow Up

2

Khloe Kardashian Subtly Reacts to Tristan Thompson Out With New Woman

3

Khloe Kardashian Breaks Social Media Silence After News of Baby No. 2

"On this account we post baseball content and baseball content only," Simu wrote on Instagram after the game.

For more red carpet moments from the 2022 ESPYS, keep reading below

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Chloe Kim

 In Versace

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Ciara & Russell Wilson

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Hannah Waddingham

   

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Hannah Ann Sluss & Jake Funk

       

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Dikembe Mutombo

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Simu Liu & Jade Bender

Simu in David Yurman jewelry

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin

    

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Terrell Owens

   

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Kristi Yamaguchi

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Mookie Betts

   

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Aly Raisman

   

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Mickey Guyton

   

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Quina Brunson

In Prabal Gurung; Styled by Bryon Javar

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Katie Ledecky

    

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Bryce Young

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Lindsey Vonn

In Gucci

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Grant Williams

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza

In Et Ochs

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Brandi Chastain

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Jay Pharoah

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Sunisa Lee

In David Yurman jewelry

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Alison Brie

In Roberto Cavalli

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Megan Rapinoe

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Evander Kane

    

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

John Boyega

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Steph & Ayesha Curry

Ayesha in Mônot with Jimmy Choo shoes; styled by Jason Bolden
Stephen in Bottega Veneta with Vacheron Constantin jewelry

Matt Baron/BEI//Shutterstock

Sonya Curry

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Heidi Gardner

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Abbi Jacobson

   

photos
View More Photos From 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet Fashion
Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Penelope's Glow Up

2

Khloe Kardashian Subtly Reacts to Tristan Thompson Out With New Woman

3

Khloe Kardashian Breaks Social Media Silence After News of Baby No. 2

4

Southern Charm’s Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Break Up

5
Exclusive

How Judge Mathis Crashed Greg Jr. and Boyfriend Elliott's Sexy Time