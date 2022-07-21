Simu Liu and Actress Jade Bender Confirm Their Romance on the 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet

One of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors appears to be off the market.
On July 20, Simu Liu attended the 2022 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to present one of the biggest awards of the night. But before handing out any trophy, the Barbie star walked the red carpet with a special someone.
The actor was photographed posing with Senior Year star Jade Bender.
While the pair hasn't publicly commented on their status, romance rumors between the two surfaced in June when Simu and Jade were photographed leaving dinner at Catch in West Hollywood, Calif.
The speculation only continued when Simu taped an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 28. Jade was spotted with the actor arriving to the studio in Hollywood. While it's unclear how the pair first met, Simu and Jade were first photographed together at the Unforgettable Gala all the way back in 2019.
One person Simu is definitely not dating is Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause. After viewers watched the pair collaborate on an episode of the Netflix series, some thought they spotted some chemistry between the pair.
But during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in February, the Oppenheim Group real estate agent politely set the record straight.
"I get this question a lot," she told Andy Cohen when responding to the dating rumors. "I have to say, Simu is just a friend of mine...No one ever believes me."
Romance rumors aside, Simu is having quite the sporty week. In addition to presenting at the ESPYS, the actor also participated in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium.
"On this account we post baseball content and baseball content only," Simu wrote on Instagram after the game.
For more red carpet moments from the 2022 ESPYS, keep reading below.