Alana "Honey Boo-Boo" Thompson Will Undergo Weight Loss Procedure With Boyfriend

Here comes a makeover.

Ready for a change, Alana "Honey Boo-Boo" Thompson will be undergoing a minimally invasive weight loss procedure later this summer.

"Yes it's true she is having it done next month," her manager Gina Rodriguez confirmed to E! News on July 20. "It's a non surgical procedure, Suture Sculpt Endoscopic Sleeve."

She continued. "Alana has been losing weight for months now and wants to do the procedure because she thinks it will help her lose more and keep it off."

And she won't be going through the experience alone. Alana's manager told E! News that reality star and her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, "are both getting it done together."

According to TMZ, the couple—who went Instagram official in September 2021—will travel to NYC for the procedure that can cost around $13,000.

Alana, 16, is hardly the first member of her family to embark on a dramatic weight loss journey. Her mother, Mama June Shannon underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2015.