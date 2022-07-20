Frankie Muniz Says Dancing With the Stars Exaggerated His Memory Loss

Watch : Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson Talk "DWTS" Trios

Frankie Muniz isn't trying to call anyone a big fat liar, he just wants to set the record straight.

The Malcolm in the Middle star opened up about his poor memory while competing on Dancing With the Stars, but he's now saying that those remarks might've been exaggerated for dramatic purposes. "For the 'Most Memorable Year' episode, they told me my most memorable year was 2001," he shared on the Pardon My Take podcast July 18. "And I go, 'I don't know what to say,' and they're like, 'Why?'"

Frankie simply didn't remember a lot from that time, but when the Dancing With the Stars producers edited his response, they made it look like he has "zero memory of anything."

And once the story was out there, it spread like wildfire and Frankie felt it was too late to say anything. "I remember I was Malcolm," he said. "But I did a lot of stuff and I don't remember everything."