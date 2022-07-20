10 Chic Ways to Rock Summer’s It-Girl Dress Trend Starting at Just $13

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's no surprise that this summer's it-girl dress trend is a Y2K staple. You've probably seen tube dresses all over your Instagram or TikTok, as influencers, celebrities, and fashion girls alike are rocking them this summer. We've also noticed it-girls in search of the perfect, flattering tube dress, so we rounded up 10 tube dresses that we're loving this season.
We're pairing these tube dresses with flip flops for an easy, casual look or throwing a jean jacket or leather jacket over them to complete the look. You can also pair these with strappy heels to wow at your nicer events.
From casual dresses you can wear to the beach to chic dresses for nicer occasions, you're sure to find a dress that's perfect for your next summer vacation or event. The best part? These styles start at just $13. Scroll below to rock this summer's it-girl dress trend with styles from Free People, Amazon, Nordstrom, and more.
BORIFLORS Women's Basic Sleeveless Tube Dress
This dress comes in 16 different colors and has over 7K 5-star reviews on Amazon. For just $13, this adorable dress is an easy add to cart.
Women's Sleeveless Smocked Terry Convertible Dress - Wild Fable
How perfect is this terry dress for summer? It comes in six colors and standard and plus sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Lulus Malory Strapless Satin Cocktail Dress
All eyes will be on you in this red hot strapless dress on sale for just $41.
Superdown Magdalena Tube Mesh Dress
For a fancier event, this mesh tube dress is sophisticated with an edge. It also comes in red to make even more of a statement.
Karina Mesh Corset Dress
Make a statement in this cheetah print tube dress. It also comes in black for the perfect LBD.
All The Ways Anna Tie Tube Dress
We love the tie detail on this adorable white tube dress.
Tyra Tube Dress
We found the perfect Y2K dress for your tropical vacation.
Bandeau Frill Raw Hem Denim Dress
This dress is giving the best Y2K vibes, and it's 60% off now.
Bardot Kamilla Strapless Body-Con Dress
This dress is gorgeous and so flattering. The best part? It's on sale for just $72.