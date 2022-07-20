WATCH NOW

10 Chic Ways to Rock Summer’s It-Girl Dress Trend Starting at Just $13

The tube dress is trending. Here's chic and affordable ways to wear the style.

E-comm: tube dress trend

It's no surprise that this summer's it-girl dress trend is a Y2K staple. You've probably seen tube dresses all over your Instagram or TikTok, as influencers, celebrities, and fashion girls alike are rocking them this summer. We've also noticed it-girls in search of the perfect, flattering tube dress, so we rounded up 10 tube dresses that we're loving this season. 

We're pairing these tube dresses with flip flops for an easy, casual look or throwing a jean jacket or leather jacket over them to complete the look. You can also pair these with strappy heels to wow at your nicer events.

From casual dresses you can wear to the beach to chic dresses for nicer occasions, you're sure to find a dress that's perfect for your next summer vacation or event. The best part? These styles start at just $13. Scroll below to rock this summer's it-girl dress trend with styles from Free People, Amazon, Nordstrom, and more.

BORIFLORS Women's Basic Sleeveless Tube Dress

This dress comes in 16 different colors and has over 7K 5-star reviews on Amazon. For just $13, this adorable dress is an easy add to cart.

$13
Amazon

Women's Sleeveless Smocked Terry Convertible Dress - Wild Fable

How perfect is this terry dress for summer? It comes in six colors and standard and plus sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.

$20
Target

Lulus Malory Strapless Satin Cocktail Dress

All eyes will be on you in this red hot strapless dress on sale for just $41.

$58
$41
Nordstrom

Everyday Seamless Tube Slip

Pair this dress with an oversized jean jacket or blazer and sneakers for the ultimate cool-girl look.

$40
Free People

Superdown Magdalena Tube Mesh Dress

For a fancier event, this mesh tube dress is sophisticated with an edge. It also comes in red to make even more of a statement.

$88
Revolve

Karina Mesh Corset Dress

Make a statement in this cheetah print tube dress. It also comes in black for the perfect LBD.

$55
$35
Garage Clothing

All The Ways Anna Tie Tube Dress

We love the tie detail on this adorable white tube dress.

$60
Revolve

Tyra Tube Dress

We found the perfect Y2K dress for your tropical vacation.

$35
$20
Garage Clothing

Bandeau Frill Raw Hem Denim Dress

This dress is giving the best Y2K vibes, and it's 60% off now.

$55
$22
Boohoo

Bardot Kamilla Strapless Body-Con Dress

This dress is gorgeous and so flattering. The best part? It's on sale for just $72.

$119
$72
Nordstrom

