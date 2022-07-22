Shop These Game-Changing Travel Finds and Great Deals Under $40

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you have some summer travel plans coming up, the next thing you need to do is pack. You may have all of your vacation outfits and everyday essentials picked out in your mind, but what are you bringing to add some comfort to your journey? If that thought didn't even cross your mind, don't panic. We found some must-haves to make your trip as easy as possible.
Pack light with a collapsible water bottle is an efficient addition to your bag. Relax on a long flight, this twistable travel pillow will put your neck pillow to shame. Bring good lighting everywhere you go with this illuminated travel mirror. Protect your phone with this top-rated waterproof case. If you're dreading under eye puffiness and frown lines, E! shoppers can get an exclusive 40% discount on SiO Beauty's reusable silicone patches with the promo code DAILYPOP40. And, don't forget your travel toothbrush.
These must-pack travel essentials are total gamechangers and they're all $40 and under. Make the most of your trip and get your shop on.
Travel Essentials $40 and Under
Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Case
You won't miss out on documenting any vacation moments when you bring this waterproof phone case with you. It comes in a set of two and it's universal, which means it's compatible with iPhones, Samsungs, Galaxy devices, and more phones. The case is IPX8-certified waterproof up to 100 feet/ 30 meters. This isn't just for phones either. You can protect any small essentials that you want to keep away from water.
These cases have 42,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mayim Collapsible Water Bottle
Drinks and snacks can get so expensive when you shop at the airport. If you want to save some money and go green, bring a reusable water bottle for your travels. This one is great to pack because it's collapsible when you're not using it, which means you have more room for your essentials.
Free People has this in four colors, there are five additional colorways at DSW, and there are six to pick from at Francesca's.
Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow for Neck, Chin, Lumbar and Leg Support- Adjustable, Bendable Roll Pillow
Leaving your beloved pillow and mattress behind is one of those annoyances of travel. However, you can bring the comfort of memory foam with you with this travel pillow. Before you roll your eyes, you have not seen this before. This is not your standard neck pillow. This is a twistable travel pillow that can contour to almost any shape and position you want to give you personalized support and comfort. This is a must-have for airplanes, trains, buses, and car trips. The pillow comes in a breathable, machine-washable case that's easy to keep clean. You won't have to worry about carrying another item through the airport either. It has a snap closure that you can attach to your bag.
Amazon has this pillow in four colors and it has 7,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Luna London Eclipse Led Lighted Travel Vanity Makeup Mirror- 3 Colour Light, Compact, Portable, Lighted, Rechargeable
Good lighting is a must for getting ready. This foldable mirror has 3 dimmable light settings that simulate day, evening, and home light. This lightweight mirror is compact and easy to pack. You can even use it mid-travel if you need to get ready en route to your destination. Amazon has this mirror in pink, lavender, red, and black.
This mirror has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SiO Beauty Sio Eye & Smile Superlift Pack
We all want to look and feel our best on vacation, but tiring travel and fun-filled days can stop us from resting. That's why these reusable SiO silicone patches are an absolute must-pack for your next trip. Use these to address the appearance of crow's feet, laugh lines, and vertical lip lines. They're reusable up to 10 times. Wear them overnight or put them on for a few hours before an event. Or, you can get ahead on your rejuvenation by wearing these on your flight to your destination. They are the ultimate post-vacation recovery for your trip home too.
This set has four patches: two Super EyeLift Patches and two Super LipLift Patches. E! shoppers can save 40% with the promo code DAILYPOP40 at checkout.
A Sio shopper said, "These products do what they say . I mostly use the under eye patches at nite and you wake up looking refreshing and no puffy eyes!" Another reviewed, "The eye pads are very refreshing. I use them during the day while I work. The results seem to be less puffiness and dryness. I really am happy with the results so far. Thank you!"
SiO Beauty Sio Superlift Pack
If you love the hydration and smoothness from SiO's iconic silicone patches, take your self-care to the next level with this set, which has five patches: one BrowLift, one set of Super EyeLift patches, and one set of SmileLift patches. They are all reusable up to 10 times. E! shoppers can save 40% with the promo code DAILYPOP40 at checkout.
A fan gushed, "These reusable patches are everything! You'll have healthy and smoother looking skin after the first use and then it continues to just get better with each use."
Another person declared, "A must in your daily routine! I wear mine to sleep, skin is smooth and supple in the morning. Visible change in smoothed crows feet, fine lines smoothed out. The texture of the wrinkles changes,. I was a sceptic but I've used them and you see immediate results. I'm a squinter and this has helped my eyes look 5 years younger. Obsessed."
Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush,
This toothbrush delivers micro-vibrations with tapered bristles made from soft nylon that effectively, yet gently clean your teeth. The brush has a 2-minute timer with 30-second notifications. It's perfect for travel because it's sleek, lightweight, and it comes with a compact travel case. Choose from seven colorways. The Philips One by Sonicare Toothbrush has 10,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
