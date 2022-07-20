Usher's Daughter Sovereign Has a Favorite Song of His & It's Absolutely Adorable

Out of his entire music catalog, there's one song that Usher's 19-month-old daughter, Sovereign Raymond loves more than the rest.
"Every, morning she requires that I put on my 'ABCs Are Moving You' by me and Sesame Street," the singer exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on July 20. And in addition to her "little hip move thing that she does," Usher shared that the almost 2-year-old may have inherited his powerful vocal chops.
"She's a screamer. I don't know if she's actually a singer yet, but she's a definite screamer," he told E! News' Francesca Amiker, adding that his 9-month-old son Sire Raymond has picked up his sister's habit, joking, "So, now he's screaming."
As for whether his little ones will ever join him onstage in the future—having previously done so with his eldest sons Usher Raymond V, 14, and Naviyd Raymond, 13— he said, "When Sovereign and Sire are of age, who knows. They might come out here and play around."
While fans shouldn't expect surprise kid cameos in his new Las Vegas residency show, Usher: My Way, the Grammy winner told Daily Pop that the show allowed him to "try things that I've always wanted to do."
"Skating is something that's been very intimate for me, so I built an entire rink inside of the show," he revealed. "And the intention was to immerse you in what my experience in life and creativity has been. Taking you to some of the places that these songs were created."
As for the wildest thing he's done in Las Vegas so far? He joked, "This show every night."
Tickets for Usher: My Way - The Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM are available now.