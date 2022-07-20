See Steph Curry's Slam Dunk Tribute to Daughter Riley on Her 10th Birthday

Watch : Steph Curry Defends Wife Ayesha Curry's New Hair Style

Time to have a ball.



Steph Curry recently celebrated his and Ayesha Curry's oldest daughter, Riley Curry, turning 10 years old—and in her honor, the NBA star shared a sweet tribute dedicated to the special occasion. "July 19, 2012," he captioned an Instagram photo featuring Riley. "10 years watching you blossom has been the best of the best! Now- stop growing up so fast please….We love you."

And as a special shoutout to an unforgettable moment in time, the Golden State Warriors star added, "Wayyyyy up, she feels blessed!"



Just in case you you need a refresher: Riley first stole the spotlight at one of her dad's post-game press conferences at just 2 years old in 2015. While Steph answered questions that were all about the game, little Riley (who was seated at the table) clearly had other things in mind—which included her singing her rendition of Drake and Big Sean's song, "Blessings."



Cue the cutest "wayyyyy up, I feel blessed" notes heard around the world.