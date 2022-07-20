Pregnant Heather Rae Young Praises "Hero" Tarek El Moussa for Taking Action During Flight Altercation

Watch : Heather Rae El Moussa Is PREGNANT, Expecting With Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa: real estate investor, television personality and in-flight hero.

Heather Rae Young took to her Instagram Stories to show some love for her husband after he was a "hero" while they were traveling.

On July 18, the Selling Sunset star shared a selfie video with Tarek at a hotel after enduring a long day at the airport. She wrote alongside the clip, "My husband did something very heroic when a man went crazy on our flight and verbally attacked & physically got in flight attendants & pilots faces."

As for what exactly went down? Heather explained that she would share the "big story" tomorrow. But the alleged altercation on the plane wasn't the only hiccup they endured during what she described as "the longest day ever."