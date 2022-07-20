Johnny Depp's Relationship Status With Mystery Woman Revealed After Italy Sighting

Watch : Is Johnny Depp Returning to Pirates of the Caribbean?

Johnny Depp's new matey is nothing more than une amie.

Earlier this week, the Pirates of the Caribbean star sparked new romance rumors when was photographed with a mystery redhead ahead of his performance at Umbria Jazz Festival in Italy.

However, a source close to the situation tells E! News that the woman is simply "a member of the staff" on set of the actor's upcoming movie, Jeanne du Barry. The insider added, "She is his French teacher and there is no romantic connection whatsoever."

Depp, 59, is set to play Louis XV in the film, which centers around the life of Jeanne Bécu, the mistress of the 18th century French King when he died, according to IMDB. The project, slated for 2023, will mark the actor's first return to the big screen in three years.

Depp's outing with his French teacher comes just over one month after the high-profile civil defamation trial between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard wrapped up in Virginia.