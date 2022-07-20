This Indoor Bug Trapper With 37,000+ 5-Star Reviews Is on Sale for $34

Wondering what your fellow Amazon shoppers think of this bug trapper? Check out the following reviews.

"We have two toddler girls who kept having these horrible red welts on their skin that we would find in the morning. Turns out, like their mother, they are highly sensitive to mosquito bites. Out of desperation we bought this little guy and since then, not one bite. Only the great satisfaction of seeing the machine's overnight 'kills.' We hate mosquitoes and so we are very happy with this product. We now have three."

"I love everything about this product. Within two days it almost got rid of my gnat issues. I cannot tell you how grateful I am for this wonderful KATCHY thank you!!!"

"So I will be honest and say I was quite skeptical of this product because of the price. I decided to take a leap and buy one for the pet room. I sometimes get a fruit fly problem in there from them trying to breed in my enclosures and it's really annoying. Literally first 30 seconds I had this unit plugged in I caught six fruit flies! I am amazed at how well this works and how many fruit flies it is catching. I am definitely buying another one of these when I can. The unit is pretty quiet even on strong mode. It sounds like a small fan, so makes good white noise and the light isn't overpowering so my animals don't mind either. Thank you KATCHY!"

"This is quiet and effective. We have problems with bugs and mosquitoes inside. I got this a couple of months ago and it really works! No poison, not a lot of noise, etc. I put it near where I work and move it into the bedroom at night. I have a lot fewer bites now!"

"This. Changed. Everything. I live in Texas and would wake up every day with dozens of bites all over my legs and feet where they stick out of the covers. It was getting so bad that I became completely scarred up, constantly itchy and swollen. I don't know why mosquitos are so weirdly attracted to me but it's awful and I couldn't take it anymore. I was skeptical because I know mosquitos aren't GENERALLY attracted to light like other flying pests. But in less than two days, my house was free of mosquitos and even caught three giant flies that my cat couldn't even catch! This thing does it all. My only complaint is that if you have it in your room, it can be a bit bright but there are two settings and that helps a lot. Totally minor. This has changed my life. I'm no longer dousing myself in bug spray every night just to be able to sleep."