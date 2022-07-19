The Munsters Prequel and Addams Family Spin-Off Will Both Hit Netflix This Fall

Rob Zombie is ready for "wacky monster fans" to unite.
On July 18, the filmmaker announced that his feature-length take on The Munsters will be heading to Netflix this fall. But that's not all, as the House of 1,000 Corpses director confirmed that his Munsters movie will debut alongside the new Addams Family spin-off series, Wednesday.
"This fall we are gonna spook-out like it's 1964," Zombie wrote on Instagram. "Yep, The Munsters and The Addams Family are returning to the boob tube at the same time courtesy of @netflix. It's been 58 years since this clash of the titans first happened."
For those who may not know, the two fantasy comedies premiered during the same week in September 1964 and famously went head-to-head over ratings.
However, Zombie isn't looking to spark a new rivalry, instead telling his fans, "Perfect entertainment for your pumpkin carving party."
The first look at The Munsters, a prequel film for the beloved '60s sitcom, released earlier in July. "From Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told," the official description teases, "as Herman and Lily's crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood in the all-new feature length film."
So, who will step into the Munsters' spooky shoes? Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie and Daniel Roebuck star as Herman, Lily and The Count (a.k.a. Grandpa), respectively.
As for the Addams Family spin-off, Jenna Ortega has been tapped to play the macabre-obsessed teen. The Tim Burton-directed series follows Ortega's Wednesday as she begins a new adventure at Nevermore Academy. According to Netflix, which described Wednesday as a "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery," the show will document the Addams' daughter as "she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago."
Though Wednesday is mainly about, you guessed it, Wednesday Addams, some fan favorite Addams Family characters are slated to appear. For instance, Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been cast as Wednesday's passionate parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams, respectively.
Additional stars include Christina Ricci, Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa and Moosa Mostafa.
We're feeling altogether ooky in the best way about all this streaming news!