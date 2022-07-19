RHOBH's Kyle Richards Reflects on "Awful" Drama With Sister Kim Richards

Watch : Will Kyle Richards Return for More RHOBH?!

Every family has their issues, but not every family has to confront said issues on national television.

Such is the case for Kyle Richards, who admitted in a new interview that filming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with her sisters—Kim Richards throughout seasons one through five, and Kathy Hilton during the past two—is "difficult," to say the least.

"When my sister Kim was on, it was great, and then it was awful," Kyle said during an appearance on The Morning Show on July 19. "It was one of the worst times on the show for me, ever."

The Beverly Hills O.G. didn't go into detail during her visit to the Australian talk show, but one of RHOBH's most jaw-dropping moments can be traced back to season one when Kyle, mid-fight with Kim, outed her as an alcoholic. So when The Morning Show host Larry Emdur asked if Kyle's ever regretted showing "too much" of her life, she naturally answered yes. "Absolutely," Kyle said. "But they're following us around, they know what's going on in our lives behind the cameras. And inevitably it always comes out, but that is what it is. That's part of the downside."