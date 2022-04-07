The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Trailer Is Here to Make Your Jaw Drop

Are these Beverly Hills diamonds tough enough to weather their most dramatic season yet?
E! News can exclusively reveal your first look at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 and the explosive trailer is more shocking than we could have imagined.
Returning Housewives Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke are joined by newcomer Diana Jenkins, who certainly makes a splash in the preview.
"I think you're a soulless person," Sutton tells Diana, who responds coldly, "You need a new villain? Here I am."
Friend-of (and Kyle's sister) Kathy Hilton is also back, but things are far from "Hunky Dory" between the siblings.
Lisa accuses Kathy, "You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I'm sorry, Kathy, you're not going to get away with it."
Kyle tells her sister in tears, "I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?"
Garcelle also seems concerned for Erika amid her ongoing legal woes and divorce, as she says, "The last couple of times I saw you, you were a little tipsy."
Lisa adds of the "Pretty Mess" singer, "You take your antidepressants or you drink, but you can't do both."
Erika snaps at Crystal at one point, referencing the airplane crash victims her ex Tom Girardi was accused of embezzling money from, "You want to be on the side of the victims because you think it's cool. I don't give a f--k about anybody else but me."
Erika later asks Garcelle if she's trying "to make Erika look bad" and Garcelle snaps back, "I don't have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own."
Cut to Kyle's shocked reaction.
Erika seemingly tries to deflect the focus of the group away from her, asking Diana, "If we're going to talk about Erika's behavior, are we going to talk about everybody in this group?"
After claiming she was "pummeled" all last season, Kyle tells Erika, "So that's why you want Kathy to be called out." Erika replies, "Yes, it is, actually."
But it's not all drama and fights. Watch the trailer above for a preview of luxurious trips to Mexico and Aspen, million-dollar shopping trips and more.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll through the photo gallery below to see the official cast photos and learn more about the new season and new friend-of Sheree Zampino .
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)