Love Island USA: Shop the Towels From the Show

Bring Love Island's aesthetic to your summer style with these towels from the Peacock series.

It is not officially summer until the start of a Love Island USA season. The dating reality TV show gives us everything we want— constant content, new couples, compelling friendships, some drama, and even some shopping opportunities.

If you watch TV wondering what everyone's wearing, what beauty products they use to get ready, and how you can emulate the interior design elements in your own home, you're in the right place. All summer long, we will serve up all of the shoppable Love Island content, from the neon signs at the villa, to the towels by the pool, and everything in between. 

You will feel like you are in the villa (without the drama) when you're lounging outside with one of the towels from the Peacock series. Here are the chic towels you'll see throughout the season.

Love Island USA: Shop the Show's Iconic Neon Signs

Love Island Towels

Laguna Beach Textile Co. Turkish Towel

Laguna Beach Textile Co.
Sold By Verishop

One side of this towel is smooth cotton and the other is looped terry. This towel is stylish, high-quality, and incredibly absorbent, while still being lightweight and easy to pack. It's just what you need for a day at the beach.

Laguna Beach Textile Co. Cabana Towel

Laguna Beach Textile Co.
Sold By Verishop

Say hello to the classic summer staple. This towel is thick, soft, absorbent, and oversized, which means you get maximum coverage and cozy comfort.

If you're looking for more reality TV-inspired shopping, check out these gold wine glasses from Love is Blind

Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock

