Annie Murphy Wants to Fake Her Own Death in Kevin Can F**k Himself Trailer

Watch : "Kevin Can F**k Himself" Cast Talks New AMC Series

It's time for Annie Murphy to finish the job.

The trailer for the second and final season of Kevin Can F**k Himself, premiering August 22 on AMC, features Allison (Murphy) pivoting to a new plan after she tried—and failed!—to kill husband Kevin (Eric Petersen) in season one.

Allison realizes that if she really wants to leave Kevin in the dust, she's going to have to get creative.

So, Allison again entrusts the help of neighbor Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden), who urges Allison, "Please don't say or do anything stupid."

That's when we see Allison Googling the words "fake your own death" at a public library.

We'd say that qualifies.

As the unlikely duo carries out the new plan, Allison tells Patty, "I cannot do this without you and I care for you a great deal."

Everyone deserves a friend who will help them disappear from their cable guy husband in order to get away from living a terrible existence as a stereotypical sitcom wife.

The trailer ends with Allison going six feet under herself, falling backwards into an empty grave. Gotta be careful in those graveyards at night.