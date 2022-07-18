YouTuber Kevin Samuels’ Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

More information surrounding YouTuber Kevin Samuels' passing have come to light.

The 53-year-old's cause of death has been attributed to hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, according to his autopsy obtained by E! News on July 18. The manner of death has been ruled as natural.

Kevin passed away on May 5, after Atlanta Police Department were called to a residence in response to "a person injured." When they arrived, the officers noticed first responders performing CPR on a man, who was unresponsive and lying on the floor of his apartment. A woman at the residence then identified the victim as the YouTuber.

Kevin's passing was confirmed by his mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, to NBC News on May 6. At the time, Beverly declined to release details on her son's death but said she found out the tragic news from social media.