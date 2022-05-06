Controversial YouTuber Kevin Samuels Has Died

Watch : "Here For The Tea" YouTuber Samantha Rabinowitz Passes Away

The YouTube community has lost one of its own.

YouTuber and self-proclaimed relationship guru Kevin Samuels has died, Atlanta police have confirmed.

On May 5, the Atlanta Police Department said they were called to a residence in response to "a person injured." Upon arrival, officers noticed first responders performing CPR on a Black male, who was unresponsive and lying on the floor of his apartment. A woman who was at the residence identified the victim as Samuels.

According to the police report, the unidentified woman—who is a nurse—told officers that she tried to help Samuels after he complained about having chest pain, but that he fell on her. She said that she called 911 and contacted the front desk for a defibrillator to try to keep Samuels responsive until medical help arrived.

Police said Samuels was taken to Piedmont Hospital. NBC News contacted the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office on May 6, but they did not confirm or deny any information.