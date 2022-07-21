Hannah Ann Sluss and NFL Player Jake Funk Deserve a Trophy for Their 2022 ESPYS Look

Watch : ESPY Awards 2022 Fashion: Ciara, Stephen Curry & More

Everything is coming up roses for this sporty couple.

On July 20, Bachelor Nation's Hannah Ann Sluss and Los Angeles Rams football player Jake Funk stepped out for the 2022 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Hannah Ann was pretty in pink thanks to her bright dress and sparkling clutch. She was styled by celebrity hairstylist Bradley Leake using Hidden Crown Hair, COLOR WOW and Boujee Beauty. As for Jake, he swapped out his signature jersey for a well-fitted suit and tie. And yes, we spy that impressive watch on his right hand and fashionable shoe choice. No cleats allowed, fellas!

It could be a big night for the Los Angeles Rams who became Super Bowl champions in February. The organization is nominated for Best Team alongside Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. At the beginning of the show, Rams player Cooper Kupp won the award for Best Championship Performance.