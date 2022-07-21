Hannah Ann Sluss and NFL Player Jake Funk Deserve a Trophy for Their 2022 ESPYS Look

Everything is coming up roses for this sporty couple.
On July 20, Bachelor Nation's Hannah Ann Sluss and Los Angeles Rams football player Jake Funk stepped out for the 2022 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Hannah Ann was pretty in pink thanks to her bright dress and sparkling clutch. She was styled by celebrity hairstylist Bradley Leake using Hidden Crown Hair, COLOR WOW and Boujee Beauty. As for Jake, he swapped out his signature jersey for a well-fitted suit and tie. And yes, we spy that impressive watch on his right hand and fashionable shoe choice. No cleats allowed, fellas!
It could be a big night for the Los Angeles Rams who became Super Bowl champions in February. The organization is nominated for Best Team alongside Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. At the beginning of the show, Rams player Cooper Kupp won the award for Best Championship Performance.
Win or lose, it's clear Hannah Ann and Jake continue to score in the romance department with their love story.
More than six months after going Instagram official with Jake, the former Bachelor star has started opening up about the fairytale romance. "I don't want to change anything about him," she told E! News in April. "I mean, he's my best friend and we just truly enjoy being around each other."
Hannah Ann is also happy to say she knows much more about football. Before meeting Jake, the reality star wasn't familiar with the game. But after meeting the running back, everything changed.
"I grew up in the South, so it was more about college football versus NFL," she admitted. "I actually went to my first NFL game when we first started dating, so I had never been to a game before."
Now, the pair is couple goals on the sportiest award show of the year. Game on!
The 2022 ESPYS air Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Keep scrolling for more must-see red carpet fashion moments.