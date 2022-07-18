All the True Crime Documentaries You Don't Want to Miss This Summer

Nearly done with your watchlist? E!'s got you covered with a breakdown of all the latest and greatest true crime documentaries and docuseries to watch.

Netflix is keeping its true crime fans entertained.

The streaming platform announced the premiere date for I Just Killed My Father, its latest original documentary directed by Skye Borgman, the mind behind Girl in the Picture. According to the media release, the new series, premiering Aug. 9, will reexamine the 2019 death of Burt Templet, who was murdered by his son Anthony. 

"Why he did it is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family," the logline reads. "This three-episode documentary series explores the psyche of Anthony leading up to the events of June 3, 2019 and the journey of his mental and emotional aftermath."

Meanwhile, HBO is planning to release the original documentary The Princess, which will chronicle Princess Diana's life, as well as the media frenzy that contributed to her tragic death. The documentary debuts Aug. 13, just weeks before the 25th anniversary of the fatal car accident that took the lives of Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed.

Missing | Hulu

According to Hulu, "Missing is a docuseries that uncovers the untold stories of people who vanished, bringing to light compelling cold cases that never received the attention they deserved. Missing seeks to correct that while uncovering clues that bring us closer to the truth."

Dateline: The Last Day | Peacock

"Every murder investigation begins with the victim's last day and the crucial clues left behind," Peacock's description reads, "investigators explore the final hours of unsuspecting victims to determine what—and who—caused their death."

Keeper of the Ashes | Hulu

"Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth returns to her hometown to investigate Oklahoma's most infamous murders," Hulu's description reads. "Keeper of the Ashes is the true story of three young Oklahoma girls, found murdered after their first night at sleep-away camp. The tragedy, as well as the manhunt and trial of their suspected killer, captivated the nation in the summer of 1977. But decades later, uncertainties surrounding the case continue to haunt the Tulsa community, local law enforcement, and the victims' families."

Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons | Hulu

"Truth is not what it seems," Hulu teases in the series description, "as the underworld of fashion, the billionaire class, and Jeffrey Epstein are revealed to all be inextricably intertwined with the rise and fall of this legendary brand."

Preaching Evil | Peacock

The four-part Peacock docuseries details the rise and fall of polygamist cult leader Warren Jeffs, who was convicted of two felony counts of child sexual assault in 2011. "The series features interviews with Jeffs' former wife Vicki Thompson and their children Wendell and Sarah, members of law enforcement who were instrumental in the raid on the Zion Ranch and the lawyers involved in Jeffs' sentencing," according to the streaming platform. The series is told from the perspective of his so-called "favorite" wife Naomi Jessop.

Mastermind of Murder | Oxygen

Season two of the Oxygen series details the lengths criminals will go to in order to manipulate someone into committing a crime for them.

I Just Killed My Dad | Netflix

"I Just Killed My Dad is an unprecedented documentary series, which tells the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of the Templet family," Netflix said of the upcoming series. "Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did it is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family. This three-episode documentary series explores the psyche of Anthony leading up to the events of June 3, 2019 and the journey of his mental and emotional aftermath."

I Just Killed My Dad premieres Aug. 9 on Netflix.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey | Netflix

The Netflix docuseries examines the rise of Warren Jeffs, who is the leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It's a shocking look at what happened behind closed doors, with former members recounting their time in the extremist group.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet | Netflix

"The Most Hated Man on the Internet tells the story of one mother's mission against the self-styled 'King of Revenge Porn,'" Netflix's description reads, "after nude photos of her daughter are posted online."

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You? | Netflix

According to Netflix, "The series looks at the 50-year quest to find the mysterious man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000, never to be seen again. Five decades. Few clues. Too many suspects. The identity of skyjacker D.B. Cooper remains one of the greatest mysteries of the 20th century."

The Princess | HBO

HBO is releasing the new documentary The Princess Aug. 13, ahead of the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's tragic death. According to the network, the documentary "is a visceral submersion into Diana's life in the constant and often intrusive glare of the media spotlight. The film unfolds as if it were in the present, allowing viewers to experience the overwhelming adoration, but also intense scrutiny of Diana's every move and the constant judgement of her character. Through archival material, the film is also a reflection of society at the time, revealing the public's own preoccupations, fears, aspirations, and desires."

Girl in the Picture | Netflix

"A young mother's mysterious death and her son's subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman's true identity," Netflix teases, "and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."

The Anarchists | HBO

"Unfolding over six years, this six-part docuseries chronicles an anarchy movement," the description reads, "that led to a strange and deadly series of events."

 

Mind Over Murder | HBO

According to the description, this is "the story of six individuals convicted, and later exonerated, for a 1985 murder in Beatrice, Nebraska."

 

