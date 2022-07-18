Why JoJo Siwa Thinks Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson Will Make the "Best Mom"

JoJo Siwa's reaction to Jenna Johnson's pregnancy news may deserve a perfect 10.
On July 15, the Dancing With the Stars pro confirmed she is expecting her first child with Val Chmerkovskiy. And while fans were quick to congratulate the couple, one partner was extra thrilled to hear the news.
Before participating in the MGM Rewards MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, JoJo shared why the news is worth celebrating.
"My sister! Oh my god, I am so happy for her," JoJo exclusively told E! News on July 16. "She's obviously my family, my best friend. It's so good. Her and Val have been waiting for a sweet little package like this and I'm very happy and grateful that they got it."
During season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, Jenna was able to team up with JoJo for the show's first same-sex partnership. The duo left a positive impression on fans and ultimately earned a spot in the finals. Even after the show ended in November 2021, the pair has remained close friends.
"Jenna will be in my life for forever without a doubt," JoJo said at Dodger Stadium. "She has changed my life so much and made such an impact on my life. She's like an older sister…I will for sure be auntie."
"Obviously my mom's incredible, but Jenna is such an incredible, motherly figure in my life," she added. "Jenna looked after me and still looks after me like no other and so for her own precious sweet little baby, she's going to be the best mom."
Although JoJo knew about Jenna's pregnancy "for a minute now"—or before the public found out on social media—she's not ready to share how she found out about the happy news.
"I actually need to talk to her about this because I think she's gonna want to share how she told me, but it was a surprise," JoJo teased. "It's a good little video."
While many fans know JoJo for her singing and dancing skills, the JoJo Goes star proved to be quite the athlete when she competed in the celebrity softball game. During the game, the 19-year-old hit an inside-the-park home run.
"This is my sport!" she said during batting practice. "These are my people." Add it to the many reasons she will make one cool auntie.
Watch the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game airing Monday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m. PST on the MLB Network.