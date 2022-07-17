Miles Teller Shares The Reason Why His Wife Keleigh Cried on the Set of Taylor Swift's Music Video

Miles Teller remembers this adorable, behind-the-scenes moment from shooting Taylor Swift's music video all too well.
The Top Gun: Maverick star, 35, exclusively told E! News that his wife Keleigh Sperry became teary-eyed while watching him and Taylor film the music video for her 2021 single "I Bet You Think About Me" for one extremely relatable reason.
"When we were shooting the music video, Taylor played for Keleigh the ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' for the first time," he said at the eBay Vault Stars event in Los Angeles on July 15. "Keleigh was just looking at Taylor in her wedding dress and Taylor and I dancing while she was listening to ‘All Too Well,' the new one, and she was just bawling her eyes out."
While the actor explained that "I Bet You Think About Me" will always be the Taylor song that has a special place in his heart, he noted that Keleigh plays the singer's discography "all the time," adding, "In my house, it's a lot of Taylor."
But what kind of music makes Miles break out his now iconic Top Gun dance moves? "I feel like Bob Seger can get me on the floor as much as Michael Jackson," he said. "There's plenty of videos of me dancing to both of those guys."
The actor also shared his thoughts on his shirtless, shoulder shimmy during the film's beach football scene that's currently going viral on social media.
"I thought it was cool because that's a dance move that me and my buddies have done. And, basically, what it's saying is don't take yourself too seriously," Miles said. "I love that—in all of the machismo and everything that's going on in that scene—the moment that popped was just a bit of goofiness. Of just having fun."
However, Miles almost didn't sign on to star in what has become the highest-grossing film of the year thus far. "I actually was fairly uncertain whether I wanted to do it," he revealed. "I look back at that now and I think that's very foolish, but at the time that is where I was at. I just didn't know if I wanted to be a part of this thing I knew was going to be massive because it changes your life."
It was Tom Cruise that inspired Miles to ride into the danger zone and join the cast. "I really just bet on Tom, because the first script that I got was really not in the best shape," he commented. "I feel really lucky that he wanted to share that world with me."
When it comes to another classic film he'd love to star in, Miles already has one in mind: Field of Dreams.
"Although by saying that, I'm implying that I would want to reboot it. I think it's a perfect movie," he explained. "It's just that father-son thing. I think that's how a lot of kids bond with their dad. I was lucky—my dad and I could talk about a good amount of things—but still, for me, having a catch is just very therapeutic. It's the equivalent of me walking on the beach."
In fact, Miles is such a huge baseball fan—and an avid baseball card collector—that he partnered with eBay to celebrate the launch of the eBay Vault at its first-ever Vault Stars trading card draft alongside former second baseman Chase Utley and MLB Network's Alanna Rizzo.
"I'm really excited for the partnership. I'm very, very excited about the cards I get to pick," he said. "Collecting baseball cards is something I've done my whole life. Some of these cards are 75 years old. You're really holding a piece of history and as a lifelong baseball fan that is special to me. It's an artifact. It's a relic."
He's also glad that eBay is providing a safer way to obtain more sought-after cards.
"When I was younger, it was a little more wild, wild west with buying and collecting. So to have the eBay brand, who has always maintained 100% customer satisfaction, you really feel safe and protected," Miles said. "It's the best now because everything is coming and going through the Vault so you don't have to worry about the card getting messed up in shipment or any of that stuff. Some of these cards are extremely valuable and rare, so it takes a lot of trust."
And, if the Philadelphia Phillies are listening, Miles revealed that he's fully ready to put his acting career on hold to become their newest star hitter. He jokingly added, "If they presented it to me like, ‘Miles, you've got to take two years off from acting but you'll get to play second base for the Phillies.' I would say, ‘See you later acting.'"