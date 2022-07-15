Stranger Things Came Out 6 Years Ago: See the Cast Then and Now

It's been six years since Stranger Things season one debuted on Netflix. See how the child stars transformed into talented young adults below.

By Alyssa Ray Jul 15, 2022 10:39 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflixNostalgiaStranger ThingsMillie Bobby Brown
Watch: Stranger Things Season 5: EVERYTHING You Need to Know

It's been six years since the world met telekinetic Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends in Hawkins, Ind.

That's right, season one of Netflix's Stranger Things debuted July 15, 2016 with eight mind-blowing episodes. Since then, the show's youthful stars—Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery and Brown—have blossomed into young professionals, tackling even heavier subjects on the celebrated drama.

For instance, Sink's Max Mayfield struggled with depression in season four, after watching her stepbrother Billy (Dacre Montgomery) die at the hands of one of the Upside Down's monsters. Because of this, Max became a target of villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and experienced a terrifying bout of torture.

"I felt really grateful that [Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers] trusted me with this plotline," Sadie exclusively told E! News in May. "It's a gut-wrencher for sure."

Now with season five in the works, we can only imagine what's next for our favorite ensemble of young stars. 

photos
Stranger Things Season 5: Everything We Know

While we wait for season five updates, we invite you to look back at the Stranger Things cast's transformation from cute kids to talented adults. Keep reading:

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Millie Bobby Brown, 2014
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown, 2022
Brad Barket/Getty Images
Gaten Matarazzo, 2012
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Gaten Matarazzo, 2022
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
2016
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2016
Paul Zimmerman/WireImage
Caleb McLaughlin, 2015
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Caleb McLaughlin, 2022
Miikka Skaffari/WireImage
Noah Schnapp, 2015
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Noah Schnapp, 2022
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2017
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2017
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images
Natalia Dyer, 2009
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Natalia Dyer, 2022
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Joe Keery, 2016
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Joe Keery, 2022
Frazer Harrison/VMN18/Getty Images for MTV
2018
Emma McIntyre/KCA2018/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
2018
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Finn Wolfhard, 2017
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Finn Wolfhard, 2022
John Lamparski/WireImage
Sadie Sink, 2013
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Sadie Sink, 2022
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
2019
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
2019
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Priah Ferguson, 2017
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Priah Ferguson, 2022
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Maya Hawke, 2013
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Maya Hawke, 2022
Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix
2020
Claude Medale/Corbis via Getty Images
Charlie Heaton, 2016
photos
View More Photos From Stranger Things Kids Through the Years

Trending Stories

1

Sex of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s 2nd Baby Revealed

2

Kylie Jenner's Son and Daughter Stormi Steal the Show in New TikTok

3

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Pic of Her and Chris Pratt's Daughters

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Sex of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s 2nd Baby Revealed

2

Kylie Jenner's Son and Daughter Stormi Steal the Show in New TikTok

3

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Pic of Her and Chris Pratt's Daughters

4

Your First Look at a Bridgerton Season 3 Ball

5

Lizzo Says Relationship With Boyfriend Myke Wright "Hits Different"